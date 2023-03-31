School buses, public transport not included in targetted subsidy for diesel initiative

PUTRAJAYA: The soon-to-be-implemented targetted subsidy for diesel will not be applied to school buses and public transport so as to avoid fare hikes, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) said.

He said the implementation of the targetted subsidy for diesel will begin when the subsidised diesel control system (SKDS) is completed in the second half of this year.

“We will try to complete the system before we can launch targetted subsidy initiative, but the targetted subsidy for diesel will not be applied to school buses and public transport as we do not want any increase in fares,” he said.

Ahmad said this to reporters after launching the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA) e-counter and client’s charter here today, which was also attended by LPPSA chief executive officer Mohd Farid Nawawi.

For targetted subsidy for petrol, Ahmad said the matter would be expedited where a special committee had been established which involved several departments to look at the implementation method.

“(In the Dewan Rakyat) Yesterday, Some Members of Parliament mentioned that not all in the T20 group should be excluded from getting the subsidy as the T20 group earning RM10,000 in Kuala Lumpur differs from the T20 group earning RM10,000 in Pontian. The pressure for the T20 in Kuala Lumpur is definitely higher.

“This is among the details that need scrutiny before the government can decide to implement targetted subsidy for petrol,” he said.

Ahmad said if the targetted subsidy for fuel, such as petrol, diesel and gas was implemented for only B40 and M40 groups, the government would be able to save around 16 to 17 billion ringgit.

On the LPPSA e-counter, Ahmad said it will enable customers to communicate directly with customer service officers through video calls for financing application matters.

Among the services offered by the LPPSA e-counter are eligibility calculations, arrears checks, loan status inquiries, and submission of supporting documents such as notification of retirement and death of the borrower.

LPPSA currently finances 776,000 borrowers with total loans worth RM100 billion. -Bernama