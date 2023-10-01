School canteen operators must adhere to guidelines: Fadhlina

KUALA TERENGGANU: School canteen operators have been asked to adhere to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education (MOE) with regard to allegations of higher food prices at such premises recently.

MOE Minister Fadhlina Sidek said her ministry was always controlling and monitoring canteen operations, including the setting of food prices since it involves significant stakeholders.

“Schools and contractors (canteen operators) are subject to these guidelines...so if there are allegations (of high prices), they have to refer to the set guidelines.

“The stakeholders in this issue (increased food prices) are significant, not only the canteen operators and school authorities but also the MOE as the children’s nutrition and diet need to be looked into,“ she told reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Rusa, here, that had been affected by heavy flooding in December.

When asked to comment on the official report on the issue, she said her team would gather information if complaints are received from any party.

“If there are complaints deemed disturbing, whether it affects the canteen contractor and most importantly the children and parents, we will ask them to submit (complaints),“ she said.

Recently, the media reported an allegation of increased food prices at school canteens, due to an increase in the prices of raw materials.

Meanwhile, the overall losses for schools affected by floods nationwide have yet to be obtained from the MOE, but initial allocations have been channelled to the critical (cases) and worst-affected schools.

“For SK Pulau Rusa, for example, the MOE has allocated RM150,000 for the maintenance process so that students can have a safe and conducive place to study,“ she said.

In the meantime, she also said that she was impressed with the efforts of schools that did the 'staging' method in preparation to face floods.

“I think the staging method is very effective in dealing with the issue of flooding... It can also be done in other states that faced the issue of flooding,“ she added.

The staging method involves preparing high platforms in schools to house school assets to reduce the risk of property damage.-Bernama