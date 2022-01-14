School children dicing with danger

THE picture of a girl precariously crossing a suspension bridge to get to school at Kampung Nelayang Tengah in Sandakan needs to be looked into urgently.

The suspension bridge, which is wire netted to a height of four feet with planks on the pathway laid out sparingly, is frightening.

There are gaping holes on the pathway of the wire netting and at these spots students will have to hold on to the cable at the side of the suspension bridge and walk on the wire netting.

The suspension bridge is about 50m long and the river below is wide and swollen with murky waters. The suspension bridge is about a few metres above the river.

No information is given on the number of school children who use the bridge daily to get to school and back.

And there are many others who would be using it to cross the river.

The bridge looks dilapidated and dangerous. It is definitely not a sight for the faint hearted and takes a lot of courage to walk across.

Looking at the girl walking precariously on the bridge and holding onto the cable railings for dear life with the swollen river below is horrifying.

She must be dicing with danger every time she uses the bridge to get to school and back. It must also be a nightmare for her each time she uses it.

Just one false step and the student could end up in the swollen river just a few metres below.

Hopefully, the authorities will expedite the construction of a new bridge and do away with the dilapidated suspension bridge with immediate effect.

We cannot have people risking their lives daily crossing the bridge.

It is a wonder how such cases are not acted on with greater urgency by the relevant authorities.

It takes a media outlet to highlight such cases for prompt and immediate action to be taken.

A few years ago, a local daily highlighted the plight of some school children in the remote areas of Sarawak using a broken down bridge to go to school.

They have to be applauded for highlighting such cases and bringing to the attention of the relevant authorities and also reminding us of the plight of some people in this country.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban