School head charged with submitting false claim

KUANTAN: A school head was charged in the Sessions Court here today with submitting a false claim.

Lee Wai Teng, 58, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain.

She was alleged to have submitted a false claim, purportedly for food supply for a sports clinic at the school, which actually was not supplied.

The offence was allegedly committed at a school in Raub on Dec 6, 2017.

The charge, framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the value of the gratification that is the subject matter of the offence or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Lee was allowed bail of RM8,000 with one surety, as well as ordered to surrender her passport to the court and to report herself at the nearest MACC office every month.

The court then set Sept 15 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from MACC, Kamariah Seman prosecuted, while lawyer Chuah Shyue Chien represented the accused.-Bernama