School reopening in three districts in Sarawak delayed again

KUCHING: The reopening of 164 secondary and primary schools in the districts of Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan which was earlier scheduled for Aug 3, has been postponed to Aug 17.

The Sarawak’s State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement today, said the postponement involving Remove Classes up to Lower Sixth for the secondary schools, and Year One to Six for primary schools would be expanded, involving 25 schools in Padawan district and 24 schools in Samarahan.

“To date, the postponement of school reopening in the Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan districts involve 213 schools. For the preschool classes, Form Five and Upper Sixth, the school sessions will continue as usual,” its aid.

The decision was made based on the advice from the state Health Department, National Security Council and mutual agreement between all quarters including the Education Ministry, following the latest increase in Covid-19 cases recorded in the state.

Sarawak recorded two new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the overall total of positive cases, to date, to 677.

Meanwhile, Sarawak JPBN, through the volunteer team, Sarawak Volunteers (SV), would be assisting students in the state who would begin their study in matriculation colleges nationwide on Aug 3, in terms of transportations (to their colleges).

“The initiative is aimed at helping the matriculation students who had just registered but cannot be accompanied by their parents (due to movement restrictions). The state government will co-operate with SV to reduce the impact and ease the parents’ burden,” it said. -Bernama