PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a primary school teacher, following accusations that he had molested a 12-year-old pupil, NST eports.

Langkawi police chief ACP Shariman Ashari reportedly said the 48-year-old man was detained at 12.30pm on Wednesday following a report lodged by the girl’s mother yesterday.

The case is being probed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.