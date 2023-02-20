School vandalism: Penang JPN determined to give moral guidance to students involved

NIBONG TEBAL: The Penang State Education Department (JPN) is determined to give moral guidance to the group of secondary school students in Seberang Perai Selatan here, who celebrated the end of the school term by damaging various school equipment and facilities.

Its director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said this was one of the efforts to build character in the students involved to ensure such act is not repeated.

“The case has been investigated and the details submitted to the Ministry of Education (MOE). The media will be informed by the ministry.

“Penang JPN deeply regret this incident. We immediately called for a meeting with the students together with their parents and follow up action will be taken based on the existing circular,“ he told reporters when met at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jawi, here today.

“Earlier, video clips showing some students kicking and breaking the door, damaging chairs and ceiling fans while laughing were shared on social media.

“JPN’s focus is on building strong moral character in the students and counselling sessions will be held to prevent further behavioural problems,“ he said.

Yesterday, Penang JPN reportedly said the group of students would be assigned community service as part of character strength intervention to ensure no recurrence of such cases.

The decision was made after the school met the students involved with their parents yesterday. -Bernama