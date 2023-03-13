Schoolkid starts successful side hustle selling 'hot wheels' toy cars

KUALA NERUS: Being young hasn’t stopped 12-year-old Muhammad Khairie Danish Kamal Ariffin of Kampung Baru Seberang Takir, here, from generating his own income selling 'Hot Wheels' toy cars.

In fact, the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kompleks Seberang Takir Year Six student has been able to harness the potential of TikTok to fuel his sales.

Muhammad Khairie Danish, the second of four siblings, said he ventured into selling these toy cars after finding out that there were many 'Hot Wheels' collectors in Terengganu. His effort has been encouraged by his parents.

“The Hot Wheels craze is back...it is a phenomenon.

“Many people are looking for Hot Wheels to start a collection as these toy cars are beautifully shaped and resemble the design of the actual cars that inspired them,“ he said when met by reporters at his home in Kampung Baru Seberang Takir today.

Muhammad Khairie Danish said he started his venture during the school holidays in February using live video recordings on TikTok and invested RM100 as capital.

“I sell the toy cars at a cost of RM10 to RM120 and have so far sold more than 20 toy cars, earning RM700. With this profit, I have ploughed back half of it into the business and the other half to buy my school supplies.

“I hope with my income, I can help lessen my parents’ burden as I have three other school-going siblings....my father is only a taxi driver,“ he said, adding that he obtained his stock of toy cars from a supplier in Kuala Terengganu. -Bernama