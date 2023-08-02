Schools, cleaning contractors urged to take proactive action to prevent mosquito breeding

KUALA LUMPUR: Schools and cleaning contractors appointed by them are advised to take proactive action to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in schools that are at risk of causing dengue fever, said Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the advisory was being issued due to the school holidays which will start on February 17, besides some secondary school students learning online because classrooms are being used for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination from January 30 until March 15.

He said that among the actions that can be taken are to put larva-killing material in toilet pumps, water tanks and decorative ponds and ensure that there is no stagnant water in flowerpots, garbage cans, cones and water filter machines.

“Dispose of worn-out items and potential Aedes mosquito breeding containers in a prudent manner. Do aerosol spraying early in the morning, before starting the SPM tests or the first day of the study session.

“Wear clothes that cover the body parts and use mosquito repellent on exposed parts of the body when doing outdoor activities at the peak of Aedes mosquito bites, which is 6 am to 8 am and 6 pm to 8 pm,“ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he said the number of dengue fever cases reported in the fifth Epidemiological Week (ME5) this year saw an increase of 13 per cent, which was 2,159 cases compared to 1,910 in the previous week, with two deaths recorded.

“”The cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported to date (this year) is 11,127 cases compared to 3,573 cases for the same period in 2022, which is an increase of 7,554 cases. Six deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported compared to zero deaths for the same period in 2022,“ he said.

Chikungunya surveillance recorded a total of 20 cases in ME5 (first week of February) with 10 cases in Kedah, five in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, two each in Penang and Pahang and one in Selangor, said Dr Noor Hisham. -Bernama