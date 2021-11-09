Schools reopening in five states to use weekly rotation model

PETALING JAYA: Students in Kedah, Perak, Perlis, Penang and Sabah will be attending school using a weekly rotation model starting November 21 and 22.

The Education Ministry in a statement today, said boarding school students however will get to return to school in full, instead of in rotation or in stages.

The ministry said the school administrations would disclose further information to parents or guardians on the details of their return at a later date.

The statement also pointed out that the ministry’s educational institutions also refer to private educational institutions registered under the school and central category.

It was reported on Nov 8 that schools in Kedah, Perak, Perlis, Penang and Sabah will reopen on Nov 21 and 22 as the states entered the fourth phase of the National Recovery Plan.

Students in Kedah will resume classes at school on Nov 21, whereas the rest of the states will resume lessons the next day.

The school reopening will include Years 1 to 6 students in primary schools, remove classes, and Forms 1 to 4 in secondary schools.