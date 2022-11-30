Scoot resumes flights to Kuantan

KUANTAN: Singapore low-cost airline company Scoot resumed flights to Kuantan today after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism Malaysia (Planning) Domestic and Event Division senior director Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof, who is covering for the deputy director-general (planning), said Pahang is the fourth location in the peninsula that is served by the airline company after Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Langkawi in Kedah.

“This shows their confidence in the tourism sector in Malaysia, which encompasses various interesting activities and destinations.

“We also hope that the resumption of the flights will further revitalise tourism activities, especially on the East Coast, with the arrival of international tourists,” he told a press conference at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport here today, which was also attended by Pahang deputy state secretary (development) Datuk Razihan Adzharuddin.

The flights, operating three times a week, operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, departing from the Changi Airport at 10.15 am and arriving at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport at 11.15 am.

Meanwhile, Razihan said that the resumption of the international flight would help increase the socioeconomy of the locals, especially those involved in the tourism industry.

“It is hoped that this will be the starting point for the entrance of tourists from Singapore and other countries to Pahang and the East Coast... we will also increase our promotions and campaigns to encourage more visitors to come here,” he said.

Pahang has recorded over 6.6 million local and foreign visitors as of September and is targeting 8 million tourists until the end of this year.

Earlier, a welcoming ceremony was held to mark Scoot’s first flight, with 75 passengers from Singapore.-Bernama