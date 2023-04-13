Scope of MED4IR to be expanded for sound policies on digital economy

PUTRAJAYA: The scope of the National Council of Digital Economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (MED4IR) will be expanded to ensure that Malaysia is able to provide sound policies and aspects of implementation so that the digital economy can be enjoyed by all.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said this was agreed upon at today’s Cabinet meeting as the scope and functions of MED4IR were previously quite limited.

“So we (the Cabinet) have decided that we will expand the scope (MED4IR) not only to review aspects of policy but to try to solve practical issues and problems in the industry,“ he said.

MED4IR will be chaired by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Fahmi is one of the members of the council.

Fahmi told the media after the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD)’s monthly assembly and breaking of fast here today. The iftar also hosted 90 orphans from Pusat Jagaan Mesra Assalam, Noor Manzil Foundation and Rumah Kebajikan dan Bimbingan At Taqwa.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching, KKD secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer, Roslan Ariffin.

Fahmi said expanding the scope of MED4IR will make it more effective since the council will involve a number of ministers and several ministries.

“MED4IR is able to provide a space for the ministries involved in the digital economy to solve issues together,“ he said.

Fahmi said today’s digital economy landscape is growing rapidly and requires a new strategy to remain relevant in improving the country’s economic recovery, therefore the function of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will be enhanced including through several programmes such as ‘Jelajah Saya Digital’.

“This is to ensure that when we implement a better telecommunications and Internet network through programmes such as the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) and Point of Presence (PoP) successfully, Malaysians will become more digitally literate and avoid becoming victims of scams while understanding the benefits and maximising the opportunity to earn a higher income, thus protecting their safety in using the digital economy,“ he said.

Fahmi said KKD will work on 186 new Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) this year and ensure at least one PEDi in each state constituency by the end of the year or early next year so that the process of involving every citizen in the digital economy runs smoothly. -Bernama