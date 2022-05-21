Scott Morrison concedes defeat in Australian federal election

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison(pix) has conceded defeat in the country's 2022 federal election held on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said in a speech on Saturday night that he has spoken to the opposition leader Anthony Albanese and congratulated him on his victory.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Saturday night projected Labor will form the government for the first time since 2013, with Albanese becoming the country's 31st prime minister.

The result marks an end to the coalition's nearly-nine-year hold on power and Morrison's tenure as prime minister.-Bernama