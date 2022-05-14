Scottish champions Celtic end season with six-goal rout of Motherwell

GLASGOW: Scottish champions Celtic rounded off their season with a 6-0 hammering of Motherwell at Parkhead on Saturday.

The Glasgow giants sealed their 10th Premiership title in 11 seasons at Dundee United on Wednesday and with a title party at home guaranteed, they celebrated in style.

Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice in the first half, either side of a goal by former Motherwell midfielder, with Celtic 3-0 ahead at half-time.

Portuguese winger Jota made it 4-0 before substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis completed the rout with two goals.

It was an emphatic way for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to end his first season in charge, with the Australian winning the League Cup and Premiership and taking a team that had slipped 25 points behind Rangers to one that finished four ahead of their arch-rivals.

Elsewhere, Rangers prepared for a crunch week with a 3-1 win away to Scottish Cup final opponents Hearts.

Gers boss rested several senior players ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville before they face the Jambos again at Hampden Park next Saturday.

Peter Haring gave Hearts the lead, but Rangers hit back through goals from Cedric Itten and Alex Lowry to lead at half-time before debutant Cole McKinnon sealed victory for van Bronckhorst's men.

Dundee United secure fourth spot with a 2-1 win away to Ross County in a match overshadowed by the behaviour of the visiting fans.

Blair Spittal gave County the lead in the 65th minute with a brilliant strike from 25 yards out, only for United to equalise from the penalty spot five minutes later through Nicky Clark.

And Clark struck again in the 89th minute to seal victory for United, whose fans invaded the pitch while celebrating and left one of their own players needing medical treatment.

Earlier, kick-off was delayed by several minutes as United fans threw beach balls, streamers and flares onto the pitch.-AFP