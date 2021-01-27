Scrap metal collector pleads not guilty of disorderly behaviour at police station

IPOH: A scrap metal collector pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today on three charges of disorderly behaviour, hurting a policeman and causing public mischief on Sunday.

The accused, Arnee Ahamad Pazir, 43, made a plea of not guilty after the three charges were read before Magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abd Wahab.

Based on the first charge, Arnee was accused of disorderly behaviour at 11.40 am at Lahat police station on Sunday and the charge was made under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 which carries a maximum fine of RM500 or jail not exceeding six months or both if found guilty.

Apart from that, the man was also accused of creating mischief by damaging the glass door of Lahat police station office on the same date and time and the charge was framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum imprisonment of two years, or fine or both.

For the third charge, Arnee was accused of deliberately causing hurt to police personnel, Mohamad Anuar Mohd Noor, 31, by hitting his head with a helmet on the same day and time.

The third charge was made under Section 324 of the Penal Code and if convicted, the accused faces a jail term of up to 10 years or fine or whipping or any two such punishments.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor, Nur Asmaniza Muhamad while the accused was represented by counsel, Ranjit Singh.

In his appeal for his client, Ranjit requested the court for a small sum as bail as the accused was only a scrap metal collector earning RM30 a day.

Ranjit also told the court that the incident was due to a misunderstanding between the accused and the policeman on the standard operating procedure (SOP) which does not allow visitors to eat at the premises during Movement Control Order (MCO).

Nur Melati Diana later allowed bail at RM4,000 in one surety and set Feb 10 to remention. — Bernama