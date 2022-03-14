Scrap metal trader pleads not guilty for slashing man

KOTA BHARU: A scrap metal trader was charged at the Sessions Court here today for slashing a man with a machete last week.

Mohamad Shahzrie Sham Sabudin(pix), 25, pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial after the charge against him was read out before Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin.

The accused was charged with committing the offence against Mohd Faain Adha Azliza, 30, at Sungai Bechah near Gunong, Bachok at about 12.10 am on March 8, under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, a fine, and is liable to whipping.

The proceeding was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Wan Nurl Hanini Wan Ahmad Shukry while the accused was unrepresented. The court allowed him bail of RM20,000 with one surety and fixed April 13 for mention pending the victim’s medical report.

The accused paid the bail.-Bernama