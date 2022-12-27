Screenshot of racist comment re-viral: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The screenshot of a racist comment from Facebook account owner Nazrul Nazari that went viral on social media since yesterday is an old comment that has been spread again, said Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin.

She said a 33-year-old man had been arrested and charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 33 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, last April 1 for making the comment.

The police detected that the comment went viral again on various social media, including Facebook and Whatapps applications, yesterday, she said in a statement here today.

She advised the public not to re-viral such comments in a provocative manner because it could threaten public order and racial harmony.

Strict action will be taken against any individual who deliberately causes public mischief through issues that touch on religious and racial sensitivities, she added.-Bernama