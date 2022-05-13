SCRF 2022: Robot Zoo exhibition amazes visitors

SHARJAH: It’s not just kids who are excited about a visit to the 13th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) but also parents when for the first time ever, the festival hosted the Robot Zoo Exhibition.

The Robot Zoo Exhibition aimed at children’s edutainment is a novel addition to the SCRF, which is being held at the Expo Centre Sharjah here from yesterday until May 22.

Based on the book The Robot Zoo which was conceived, edited and designed by Marshall Editions of London, England, the exhibition imposes eight animal robots and 15 hands-on activities for children to learn the master-planned machinery and magic in nature that turns ordinary animals into complex machines.

It presents huge robotic creatures that illustrate the fascinating, real-life characteristics of even the smallest of species.

Among others, visitors especially children would see how powerful springs could launch a robot grasshopper into the air and how a robot bat locates prey in the dark using special equipment that is meant to help them love as well as understand their fellow beings on earth.

By comparing the anatomy, environments and size of the actual creatures to their mechanised counterparts, The Robot Zoo provides fantastic new insights and hands-on fun to children who are curious to know how animals work.

Through a host of easily recognisable machine parts and gadgets, the life mechanisms and anatomy of animals and insects are explained to young children.

A mother, Ayaa Saad, who came with her children, expressed their excitement to learn about animals through the exhibition that is offering free entrance.

“This festival also encourages children to read more, experiment with interactive robots and activity books, apart from enjoying peer interactions,” she told Bernama.

Ayaa, who brought her five- and three-year-old daughters, also said festivals like SCRF stimulate children to take up books and read them.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the SCRF, themed ‘Create Creativity’, features educational and entertainment activities as well as intellectual and cultural seminars.

This year, the festival offers more than 1,900 activities, including 1,140 child activities, 120 cultural activities and 130 artistic performances and theatre productions. -Bernama