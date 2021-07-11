SDDMC agrees to Covid vaccination as one of conditions to obtain, renew business licences

SIBU: The Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) agrees with the Sibu Municipal Council’s (MPS) decision to state Covid-19 vaccination as one of the conditions for the renewal or new application of business licences at the council’s markets or hawker centres.

SDDMC coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said the move would not only protect traders but also Sibu’s residents from Covid-19 infection.

“I strongly agree with MPS’ move, but the application procedure needs to be clear for the traders,” he told Bernama.

Dr Annuar, who is also the Sarawak Assistant Minister of Public Health and Housing, said this while observing the Covid-19 vaccination programme, involving about 70 Taman Selera Harmoni traders, here today.

MPS chairman Clarence Ting, when contacted by Bernama, said the decision to impose Covid-19 vaccination as a mandatory condition for the renewal and new application of business licences was to protect the public in places operated by the MPS.

The condition had earlier been announced in June, where all traders in the MPS markets and hawker centres who have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine jabs would be given a certificate.

Traders who do not have the certificate will not be allowed to operate from Sept 1. — Bernama