SEA Games: Adam eyes jujitsu gold to complete medal set

PHNOM PENH: National jujitsu exponent, Adam Akasyah (pix) aims to leave no stone unturned as he is eyes to completing the medal set by winning gold at the SEA Games 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The 23-year-old Adam, who won bronze in Manila 2019 followed by silver in Hanoi 2021, believes the men’s below 69 kilogramme (kg) Gi gold is within his reach following his year-long extensive training for the biennial Games.

“The preparations leading up to the Games was the most complete so far as compared to the last two SEA Games whereby this time around we had the services of additional sports psychologists, more specific training and really good sparring partners.

“I am 150 per cent ready and it should be gold. No pressure for me and I hope for the third-time charm here,” he told Bernama when met at a training session here.

Despite targeting gold, the sports science student from the Universiti Malaya won’t underestimate the challenge expected from reigning Games champion, Noah Lim of Singapore due to his experience and ability to score points.

In the last edition final, Adam was on the verge of winning gold after enjoying such a handsome lead against Lim but an ankle injury forced him to retire from the bout.

Meanwehile, after returning home empty-handed from Manila 2019, another jujitsu athlete, Soo Yan Wei, vowed to improve his performance as he is more than ready for the men’s below 69kg Nogi in the event held in Chroy Changvar Convention Centre here.

“In 2019, I made a mistake as I spent too much time thinking about the medal, but this time around I just want to focus on producing a much better performance.

“If you perform well, you might stand a good chance of delivering medals,” he said. -Bernama