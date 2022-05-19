SEA Games: Another silver, bronze conclude swimming team’s poor outing

HANOI: Malaysian swimmers ended their poor outing in the 31st SEA Games, with just another silver and bronze at the Aquatic Sports Palace here, tonight.

Defending champion Phee Jinq En lost the women’s 100m breaststroke event title won since the 2015 edition, as the Olympian could only claim the silver medal this time.

Letitia Sim En Yi of Singapore clinched the title by clocking one minute and 8.79 seconds, while Jinq En was second with 1:09.6s, while another Singaporean Christie Chue claimed the bronze medal with 1:10.57s.

“Finally I won a medal. I was going for bronze, to be honest. (It was the) worst SEA Games outing for me.

“Obviously the (finishing) time is not as good as before, I think it’s time for younger swimmers in Malaysia to step up,” she said after the prize-giving ceremony.

Meanwhile, the country’s sole gold medalist at the Hanoi edition, Khiew Hoe Yean, won his sixth medal with a bronze in the men’s 800m, clocking 8:06.71s.

The hosts dominated the event with a one-two finish through Nguyen Huy Hoang (7:57.65s) Nguyen Huu Kim Son (8:04.23s), while another Malaysian Sebastian Soon (8:12.64s), finished fifth.

The national swimming camp ended the campaign with a haul of only 1 gold, 4 silver and a bronze.-Bernama