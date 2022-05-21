SEA Games: Badminton mixed doubles gold in hand

HANOI: A gold medal is already in hand for the national contingent when two national badminton mixed doubles pairs qualified for the event’s final at the 31st SEA Games tomorrow,

It was all the more meaningful as the success of Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei and Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See in the final will end a 23-year drought for SEA Games gold in badminton mixed doubles.

Both pairs cruised into the final after defeating their opponents from Indonesia in the semi-finals earlier.

The last time Malaysia clinched the event’s gold in the SEA Games was in the 1999 edition in Brunei via Chew Choon Eng and Chor Hooi Yee.

In the semi-finals at Bac Giang Gymnasium today, Tan Jie-Yen Wei confirmed their final slot after overpowering Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Mentari 20-22, 21-13, 21-18.

Pang Ron-Yee See completed the double win for Malaysia by beating Adnan Maulana-Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso, 18-21, 21-16, 21-17.

Meanwhile, in the women’s doubles, Yee See pairing with Cheng Su Hui had to be satisfied with a bronze after losing to Thailand’s Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard, 16-21, 6-21 in the semi-finals today.-Bernama