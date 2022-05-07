Sea Games: Diver Kimberly also tipped for podium finish

HANOI: Malaysia is looking to reap more than just the gold medal in the women's individual 1-metre (m) springboard event at the 31st SEA Games, which will be held at the My Dinh Aquatic Center here, tomorrow.

National diving squad manager Datuk Leong Mun Yee said apart from Nur Dhabitah Sabri(pix), who was the main candidate to win the gold in the event, 19-year-old diver Kimberly Bong Qian Ping was also in the running for a podium finish.

However, Mun Yee said there was no specific medal target for Kimberly tomorrow, as it was not the main event for the Sarawak-born athlete who preferred to compete in platform events.

“This time, we wanted to include one senior and junior diver in each event, including the individual events. We hope this move can provide exposure to the young divers in an effort to prepare them for the upcoming tournaments.

“I hope those (young divers) who have been brought here (to the SEA Games) can show their fighting spirit and try to give their best,“ she said when met by the Malaysian media at the national diving camp’s training session at the My Dinh Aquatic Centre, today.

Apart from Nur Dhabitah and Kimberly, Chew Yi Wei-Ooi Tze Liang are also scheduled to hunt for the gold medal in the men's synchronised 3m springboard event at the same venue, tomorrow.

Based on the updated list of competing athletes, only Yi Wei-Tze Liang and Vietnamese pair Nguyen Tung Duong-Phuong The Anh will compete for the gold medal in the event after Singapore withdrew.

However, Mun Yee declined to comment on the development, and hoped the national pair could achieve the set target.

The national diving camp has lined up 11 athletes for the competition, and aims to sweep all the eight gold medals on offer to repeat the feat achieved during the 2019 edition in the Philippines.

The 31st SEA Games is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 23, with several events including football and diving beginning earlier.

The diving events will take place from May 8-11.-Bernama