SEA Games: M'sian Judo kata athletes confident of winning medal

MELAKA: National judo exponents Ong Kun Xiong and Tan Woon Kiat are confident of winning a medal in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam although they did not have the benefit of centralised training and taking part in major competitions the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The duo, aged 31 and 34, said they could only train for the Goshin-Jutsu kata event at night or on their rest days because they were working full time as factory engineers in Melaka.

“However, we are getting the necessary support especially from renowned coach Lee Khim Seng, whose guidance is valuable as kata is a new event at the games.

“We also refer to videos and Youtube to make sure we don’t miss out on important points and do not commit mistakes in competitions,” Ong told reporters at the Melaka Judo Association training centre here today.

However, the pair are not taking the competition lightly as they are aware of the threat posed by other exponents, especially from host nation Vietnam.

“We regard Vietnam as our main challengers and will do our best to bring home a medal.

“We want to make up for our disappointment at the Philippines SEA Games, where the judo squad returned empty-handed,” said Ong, who is leaving for Vietnam on May 16.

Meanwhile, Lee is optimistic that the hard work of the two athletes and his vast experience could help Malaysia to win a gold in kata.

“They don’t go for centralised training in Bukit Jalil because the national coach is for Judo sheng-hai. For kata, they are not very familiar and I’m the only one who can teach them. Moreover they are working in Melaka and cannot take leave,“ he said.

He acknowledged Vietnam as serious contenders but believed Malaysian athletes can bring home a medal.-Bernama