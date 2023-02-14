SEA Games: MAF will 'chase' sprinter Azeem until US

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) seems determined to get the services of sprinter Muhammad Azeem Fahmi (pix) for the Cambodia SEA Games, even if it means flying to the United States.

Muhammad Azeem is now studying and training in US, and a trip there by an MAF official may be necessary to secure his release from Auburn University.

MAF Coaching and Training Committee chairman Datuk Mark Ling said he was willing to fly to US to secure Muhammad Azeem’s participation in the regional games, which will be held in Phnom Penh from May 5-17.

“It (SEA Games) is not within the period of competitions (outside the university). I think the best thing to do is to fly there because talking over the phone doesn’t make sense.

“I’m arranging a trip to US by March,“ he told reporters after a SEA Games selection committee meeting at Wisma OCM here today.

Muhammad Azeem, who holds the men’s 100m national record at 10.09s, enrolled at Auburn University in Alabama on Jan 4 and is said to have certain commitments to fulfil with the university during the SEA Games period.

Since joining the university, the 19-year-old sprinter has smashed the national 60m indoor record twice, with the latest being a 6.62s run at the Tiger Paw Invitational Championship at Clemson University in South Carolina last weekend.

Meanwhile, when asked on the appointment of a new head coach, Mark said MAF was working closely with the National Sports Council to settle certain processes before confirming the matter.

The contract of Mohd Manshahar Abdul, who had been the head coach since 2019, was reported to have expired at the end of last year.

Former national long and triple jumper Zaki Sadri is among the names mentioned as a possible replacement for Mohd Mansahar. -Bernama