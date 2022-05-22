SEA Games: Muay Thai athlete Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff bags 39th gold for M’sia

HANOI: National Muay Thai athlete Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff Rakib put on an energetic performance to win the country’s 39th gold medal through the men’s elite under 54-kilogrammes (kg) event on the 15th day of the 31st SEA Games here.

The 18-year-old world junior champion, who made his debut at the SEA Games, defeated host Huynh Hoang Phi, 30-27 in today’s final at the Bac Ninh Gymnasium.

The bronze medal of the event went to Filipino participant Ariel Lee Lampacan and Sakchai Chamchit from Thailand.-Bernama