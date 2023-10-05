SEA Games: National hockey squads trounce Cambodia

PHNOM PENH: The national men’s and women’s hockey squads kicked off their 2023 SEA Games campaign in style when they chalked up big wins over their respective opponents at the Morodok hockey field here today.

In the round-robin competition, the men’s hockey team did not face any problems against the host, Cambodia in the opening match when they recorded a 6-0 win.

Malaysia did not wait long to take the lead through Muhammad Najib Abu Hassan’s field goal in the fourth minute before Muhammad Amirul Hamizan Azahar doubled the lead in the 19th minute and two minutes later Muhammad Danish Aiman Khairil Anuar scored.

The national squad then added three more goals through Alfarico Lance Liau Jr in the 45th minute, Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi (55th minute) and Muhammad Adam Ashraf Mohd Johari (60th minute).

National men’s hockey team head coach, Muhamad Amin Rahim said he was happy with the victory, but the players looked nervous and lost focus, especially in the first two quarters of the game.

“Maybe because of the weather factor and the majority are young players. This is the first time they are performing at this kind of sports event. But in the next two quarters, the players appeared more at ease and managed to score a big win without conceding any goal,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the national women’s squad beat the home team 8-1.

Malaysia’s goals were scored by Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar in the ninth minute, Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor (11th and 20th), Nuraini Abdul Rashid (13th and 29th), Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli (28th), Fatin Shafikah Mahd Sukri (36th) and Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi Shiek Fuad (49th).

Cambodia’s only goal was scored by Duch Chansovatey in the 14th minute.

National women’s squad head coach, Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim, said the players were too eager to find a goal and were a bit lax on the defence when the opposing team made a counter-attack to score a goal.

“For the meeting with Singapore on Friday, I want the players to increase the intensity of the game and be more disciplined especially with ‘ball possession’ because we want to find a comfortable victory,“ he said. -Bernama