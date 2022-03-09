Sea Games: No Farah Ann in Hanoi?

KUALA LUMPUR: Hopes of national artistic gymnastics queen Farah Ann Abdul Hadi(pix) featuring in the Hanoi SEA Games in Vietnam from May 12-23 are fading fast.

In fact, even Malaysian Gymnastics Federation (MGF) secretary Afrita Ariany Nasril has hinted that the 2019 SEA Games gold medallist may not feature in the biennial Games this time.

However, Afrita has not completely closed the door on her, saying Farah Ann could still participate in the SEA Games at the 11th hour should she clarify her current status with the national squad by Saturday (March 12), which is the closing date for registration with the Games organisers.

“I can give an indication that Farah Ann may not be able to compete in the SEA Games... but we still have another three days to make a final decision.

“However, whether or not we have the choice (to take her in) would depend on the working committee, which comprises our technical people and coaches, and they will look at her medical report to see if she is ready or not to compete,” Afrita told Bernama when contacted today.

It is believed that the MGF had submitted their final list of the gymnasts for the SEA Games to the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) yesterday (March 8), with OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria telling a press conference that Farah Ann’s participation in Vietnam would only be known by Saturday as they are still awaiting a decision from MGF.

The Selangor-born gymnast’s future with the national squad remains in doubt after she reportedly missed training for three weeks and is said to be considering calling it a day.

On March 1, Afrita had said that Farah Ann was contemplating retirement due to age and injuries before adding that the MGF were open to discussion if she needed help.-Bernama