SEA Games: Pandelela-Nur Dhabitah complete Malaysia’s 8th gold (Updated)

HANOI: The Malaysian diving camp proved their prowess in the sport after making a clean sweep of all eight gold medals at stake in the 31st SEA Games, here.

In the last event today, pool darlings Datuk Pandelela Rinong-Nur Dhabitah Sabri completed the icing on the cake for Malaysia, winning the women’s 10 metre (m) platform synchronised event at the Aquatic Sports Palace.

The duo amassed 292.14 points after completing five dives to clinch the ninth overall gold for Malaysia in Hanoi, while Singaporean twins Ong Sze En-Ong Rei En took home the silver with 225.42 points.

The hosts’ Bui Thị Hong Giang-Mai Hong Hanh scored 185.25 points to finish third. However, no bronze medal awarded as only three pairs took part.

Nur Dhabitah, who is also Malaysia’s flag bearer, also had the honour of winning the 31st SEA Games’ first gold medal after triumphing in the women’s 1m springboard event on Sunday.

Earlier today, in the men’s 3m springboard, Muhammad Syafiq Puteh and Gabriel Gilbert Daim secured the gold and silver medals for Malaysia.

Malaysia’s other gold medals in diving were won by Chew Yi Wei-Ooi Tze Liang in the men’s 3m springboard synchronised , Tze Liang (1m springboard), Ng Yan Yee-Ong Ker Ying (women’s 3m springboard synchronised), Yan Yee (3m springboard) and Jellson Jabillin-Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya (men’s 10m springboard synchronised). -Bernama