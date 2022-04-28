Sea Games: Sabah FC release Saddil to join Indonesia squad

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC have agreed to release winger Saddil Ramdani(pix)to join the Indonesia squad for next month's Hanoi SEA Games in Vietnam.

Sabah, in a statement today, said the decision to release the player from tomorrow was taken after the team's management held talks with Indonesian head coach Shin Tae-Yong and Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) technical director Indra Sjafri.

“An agreement was reached to allow Saddil to join the Indonesian Under-23 squad so that he can help them in their opening match against Vietnam on May 6.

“However, Saddil must return to Kota Kinabalu on May 10 for Sabah’s two crucial matches, namely the FA Cup ties against Kelantan United on May 13 and Penang on May 17,” added the statement.

Sabah also agreed to release Saddil to join the Indonesian squad earlier for the 2023 Asian Cup third qualifying round between May 18 and June 15, with the FIFA calendar only being in force from May 30-June 14.

“Sabah FC would like to wish Tae-Yong and the Indonesian team all the best for the Hanoi SEA Games and 2023 Asian Cup,” it added.-Bernama