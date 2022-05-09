SEA Games: Tze Liang bags third gold for Malaysia

HANOI: The national diving squad continued their winning ways at the 31st SEA Games with Ooi Tze Liang(pix) bagging Malaysia’s third gold medal after topping the men’s 1 metre (m) springboard final at the My Dinh Aquatic Centre. here, today.

Tze Liang put on a sterling display to collect 377.70 points overall and in the process beat six other divers.

The silver medal was won by Avvir Tham Pac Lun of Singapore who collected 286.40 points while rising national diver Betrand Rhodict Anak Lises won his maiden SEA Games medal when he secured the bronze after collecting 284.90 points.

Earlier, based on the unofficial results Betrand Rhodict had ranked fourth behind Thai diver Chawanwat Juntaphadawon.

This is Tze Liang’s second personal gold medal at this Games and 13th in the biennial sports meet after also winning the men’s 3m springboard with Chew Yi Wei, yesterday.-Bernama