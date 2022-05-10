SEA Games: Yan Yee bags fifth gold for Malaysia in diving

HANOI: Malaysia continues to dominate the diving event at the 31st SEA Games, this time through Ng Yan Yee who bagged the country’s fifth gold medal in the women’s 3 metres (m) springboard final held at the My Dinh Aquatic Centre here today.

This was Yan Yee’s second personal gold medal at the biennial sports meet after topping the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event with Ong Ker Ying yesterday.

Ker Ying also ensured that Malaysia completed the day three challenge with a glorious achievement when she secured the silver medal to create a 1-2 podium position success, beating six other divers.

Yan Yee was crowned as champion after collecting an overall 270.60 points in five dives, followed by Ker Ying (242.40 points) while the Singapore representative came from behind to clinch the bronze medal with 230.15 points.

Malaysia is targeting to make a clean sweep of the eight gold medals up for grabs in Hanoi to repeat the success of the 2019 edition in the Philippines, which saw the diving camp bagging all four gold medals in the competition.-Bernama