SEA Games : Yan Yee-Ker Ying deliver Malaysia’s fourth gold medal

HANOI: The national diving team made another golden harvest when the combination of Ng Yan Yee-Ong Ker Ying produced outstanding performances to dominate the women’s synchronished 3 metre (m) springboard event in the 31st SEA Games at My Dinh Aquatic Centre here today.

Yan Yee-Ker Ying who are partnering for the first time on International stage were crowned winners when they collected an overall of 276.30 points in five dives.

Host pair, Mai Hong Hanh-Ngo Phuong Mai amassed 237.57 points for the silver while the bronze medal went to Singapore’s Ashlee Tan Yi Xuan-Fong Kay Yian with 229.41 points.

The achievement by Yan Yee-Ker Ying is the fourth gold medal contributed by the diving camp in the biennial championship after Ooi Tze Liang also made a golden splash in the men’s 1m springboard event final earlier.

Diving squad will continue to hunt for gold tomorrow when Yan Yee and Ker Ying take on the nation’s challenge in the women’s individual 3m springboard while Jellson Jabillin-Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya would be competing in the men’s synchronished 10m platform.

Malaysia is targeting to make a clean sweep of the eight diving gold medals in competition in this edition of SEA Games.-Bernama