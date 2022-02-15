SEA’s largest indoor golf facility, MST Golf Arena, launched

PETALING JAYA: MST Golf Arena, Southeast Asia’s largest indoor golf facility located at The Gardens Mall in Mid Valley City, was officially launched with much fanfare on Feb 10.

Owned and operated by MST Golf, the region’s leading golf retailer, MST Golf Arena offers 40,000 sq ft of entertainment, food and retail.

The launch was attended by MST Golf’s business partners, golf industry leaders and members of the media, with the guests of honour being IGB Berhad Group CEO Datuk Seri Robert Tan and IGB Real Estate Investment Trust (IGB REIT) CEO Anthony Patrick Barragry.

IGB REIT is the owner of The Gardens Mall.

Following the official ribbon-cutting, the guests were treated to a riveting Lion Dance performance followed by a video presentation and lunch.

“We are excited to establish MST Golf Arena as a new business unit to serve our members andgolfers at large. The timing is right for us to venture into the off-course golf facility segment with the surge of new golfers coming into the game during the pandemic. This is a more inclusive way of bringing in new golfers into the industry for the long term,” said MST Golf’s Chief Executive Officer, Ng Yap.

MST Golf Arena’s 20 tech bays are powered by Foresight Sports’ state-of-the-art GCHawk launch monitors. Patrons can choose to play some of the world’s top golf courses including Pebble Beach and St Andrews, work on their swings in a practice setting, or have fun with one of the many carnival-style games with their friends.

In the middle of the facility, a 20m contoured putting green featuring Malaysia’s first ever Puttview system allows golfers to hone their putting skills, while everyone including non-golfers can play games and have fun.

For customers to wine and dine, the Tee Box Restaurant & Bar as part of Golf Arena features three distinct concept-designed areas.

The White Tee Restaurant offers modern Australian-inspired cuisine and craft coffee; the Blue Tee Sports Bar features a virtual multi-sports bay for football skillschallenges and is also a great place to watch your favourite EPL and other football matches; and the Red Tee Champagne Bar will appeal to champagne and cocktail lovers.

With its mix of entertainment, F&B and golf, MST Golf Arena is the perfect venue for corporate functions and private events such as product launches, customer-reward activities, team building and more.

The huge main Show Bay and the putting green are equipped with full AV and livestreaming systems, ready for any event. The facility also boasts locker rooms with showers.

“Since our soft opening in late January, we have had a lot of enquiries for corporate and private events. More and more people are discovering that this is also a place where you can have a nice meal and enjoy time out with family and friends. The four private suites are particularly popular among customers, and two of the suites have foldable walls which can be opened up for functions.” said MST Golf Arena General Manager Doris Marchardt.

Meanwhile, the interconnected MST Golf Super Store offers the latest products from the leading golf and athleisure wear brands, as well as a state-of-art Golf Lab Performance Centre equipped with the latest golf technology including Gears Sports, K-Motion, 3-D Balance Plate, Swing Catalyst, GCQuad and Multiple Camera System to deliver world-class custom fitting and golf learning programs.

“MST Golf Arena combined with our already established Super Store provides a true, whole-in-one experience,” said KP Low, MST Golf’s Managing Director. “You can shop, play, learn, get fitted, eat, drink and hang out with your kaki. It’s a great way for golfers to spend half a day or more in a pleasant and entertaining environment.”