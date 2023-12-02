Search for another child feared drowned in Ukay Perdana resumes

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue operation for another child who was feared to have drowned after falling into a drain in Jalan Ukay Perdana, Ukay Perdana, here, resumed at 8 am today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis, when contacted, said the search for 10-year-old Muhammad Riqullah Mohd Shafie would focus on areas along the banks of Sungai Kemensah.

An eight-year-old boy was found drowned yesterday afternoon, after he was believed to have been swept by currents in a drain at Jalan Ukay Perdana, Ampang, here.

The victim was identified as Wan Muhammad Ammar Wan Mohd Noor Hafizan.

Meanwhile, Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the victims’ parents will be investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for child neglect.

He said the incident was believed to have occurred when the two children were playing in the drain before they slipped and were swept away by the current.

“The case has been classified as sudden death and parents are advised to keep an eye on their children and not leave them unsupervised,” he said in a statement today. -Bernama