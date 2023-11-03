Search, rescue dog becomes hero in Turkiye’s quake-hit region

ANTALYA (Turkiye): Ocak, a search and rescue dog, became a hero in Turkiye’s Kahramanmaras province, the epicentre of 7.6- and 7.7-magnitude earthquakes last month.

The dog was taken to the region by a Antalya Gendarmerie Search and Rescue (JAK) team shortly after the quakes struck.

In 16 days on duty, Ocak detected six victims and played a huge part in their rescue, reported Anadolu Agency.

Ocak returned to Antalya and resumed his daily training with Specialised Sergeant Muhammed Turan.

Turan told Anadolu that Ocak started working as a search and rescue dog after 52 weeks of hard training at the Nevsehir Gendarmerie Horse and Dog Training Centre Command.

“In search and rescue activities, every minute and every second is of great importance in rescuing people alive. Thanks to the use of dogs’ sense of smell and instinct, it has become faster and easier to locate people.

“These features benefit officers in the field,” said Turan, adding he and Ocak have been working for five years and developed a great bond. -Bernama