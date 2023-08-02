Search resumes for army commando feared drowned in Pulau Undan

MELAKA: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an army commando who was feared drowned while undergoing diving training in the waters of Pulau Undan, here yesterday, resumed at 8 am today.

Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director, Capt (Maritime) Iskandar Ishak said the operation to locate the 25-year-old victim covered an area of 1,040 square kilometres.

“The CARILAMAT Forward Base (PHC) has been set up in Pulau Besar with the involvement of personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

“Apart from that, nine assets including MMEA’s Dolphin helicopter, PDRM Air Wing Unit’s (PGU) King Air aircraft, JBPM’s kevlar boats and five ATM tactical boats have been deployed,” he said in a statement here today.

Iskandar said the department was alerted to the incident at 3.55 pm yesterday and the victim was believed to have gone missing while undergoing training about 0.7 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Undan.

He said a SAR operation was activated by the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) at 5.15 pm yesterday but no positive clues were found.

“Those with information are urged to contact the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime Operations Centre at 06-3876730 or 999 which operates 24 hours a day,” he said. -Bernama