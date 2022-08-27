Seat negotiations among parties in PH to complete in another month: Rafizi

SHAH ALAM: Seat negotiations among parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) are expected to be completed a month from now, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli(pix) said.

Rafizi, who is also PKR Election director said the first shortlisted names of PKR candidates for the seats to be contested would also be finalised within a month.

“Within next week, we will give the next instruction for the states,” he said in his speech at the PKR Election Convention 2022 here today.

Rafizi said PKR members need not ask when the GE15 will be held but instead must be prepared to contest as a strong party at any time.

At the same time, he also reminded all members to set their priorities straight in facing the GE15 and to avoid expecting rewards and positions to the extent of being backstabbers.

Also present was PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. -Bernama