Seating arrangements for special assembly sitting only temporary: Sabah state speaker

KOTA KINABALU: The changed sitting arrangement of several Sabah state assemblymen at the special Sabah assembly sitting today is only temporary.

Sabah Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya said the arrangments were made so that the assembly would not seem ‘empty’ as there were assemblymen who were not present at today’s special sitting.

He added the change involved several normal assemblymen, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen are now in the government block as backbenchers.

“The arrangements will depend on whether there is a new Cabinet, if they are not included in the Cabinet, if any appointments are cancelled, they will be moved to the left,” he told reporters after the special sitting here today.

The changed seating arrangement had raised questions among the media, especially the position of Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix) (BN-Lamag), who is now seated in the Opposition bloc, in the same row with Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Senallang).

Bung Moktar was seated next to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in the previous assembly sitting, but that seat is now occupied by the other deputy chief minister, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

Bung Moktar and Mohd Shafie had earlier informed several assemblymen from their parties that they would not be attending the sitting due to their respective reasons.

On the absence of Umno/Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Warisan assemblymen, Kadzim said he did not receive any leave applications from them, except for Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Keruak (BN-Usukan).

He said that he was always open to provide exemptions to every assemblymen who requested leave and they could submit their applications till before today’s special sitting began.

Today’s special sitting was attended by 44 assemblymen, including Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.-Bernama