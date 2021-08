GEORGE TOWN: The number of second-dose Covid-19 vaccinations in Penang is set to rise next week as the state aims to get 40 per cent of its population vaccinated, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

“Beginning next week, more people will be receiving their second dose, and Penang will achieve a vaccinated population rate of 40 per cent and transition to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“Once again, I would like to stress that the state government is confident and committed to ensure that the entire state’s adult population will be vaccinated by early September,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said Penang was the sixth best state with a total of 1,100,073 doses administered so far, comprising 786,878 first jabs and 313,195 second jabs.

Chow added that in terms of population, Penang is also ranked sixth for first doses, with 44.4 per cent, above the national percentage of 44.3 per cent, and 17.7 per cent for second doses.

He also said the central Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has approved Penang’s application regarding the opening of a vaccination centre at Vangohh Eminent Hotel and Spa, which is expected to open on Aug 9 with a capacity of 2,000 daily doses, to ramp up vaccination in Central Seberang Perai district.

“With this new centre and the three existing ones in Central Seberang Perai district, we can administer 4,800 doses daily” he said. -Bernama