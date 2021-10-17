Second-hand goods dealer cheated of RM15,000 by BY 'Perqaseh rep'

KUALA LUMPUR: A second-hand goods dealer was duped of RM15,000 by a man posing as a representative of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Welfare Organisation (Perqaseh).

Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department head ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said the imposter had promised the victim that it would be easier to obtain a licence to run his second-hand goods business if he gave a donation to the Perqaseh fund.

He said since April until September, the victim had made three transactions totalling RM 15,000 in cash to four individuals claiming to be representatives of Perqaseh.

“The victim only realised he was cheated when he did not receive the licence as promised up till now.

“Initial police investigations with Perqaseh confirmed that the welfare organisation never received any donations in cash and hence the case is being investigated under Section 420 Penal Code for cheating,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Mahidisham reminded the public that PDRM has never appointed any individual, company or association nor stipulated any sum of donation to be received, to process or approve any application linked to securing a dealer licence for a second-hand goods business.

“The public is advised to only apply for licences via approved channels and not through individuals or organisations and to immediately report to police if they receive a similar offer or receive any information regarding this issue,” he said.-Bernama