Second Omicron case in M’sia detected

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has detected the second case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) said the case was detected after an eight-year-old patient returned from Nigeria with her family on Dec 7.

The girl, who was asymptomatic, is currently undergoing isolation and quarantine at home.

He also announced that 18 other suspected cases of Omicron, whose genomic sequencing is pending confirmation.

Among them includes the girl’s mother, father, sister and a cab driver who transported the girl and her family from the airport to her house.

The results he said is expected to be known on Friday.