Security aspects to be enhanced under safe Johor agenda: Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government will continue to enhance security aspects through various initiatives under the Safe Johor agenda in line with the goal of achieving developed status by 2030.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi(pix) said for the agenda to succeed, electric scooters and mobile police station vans were acquired and police beats were upgraded to maintain peace and order in Johor.

In addition, he said the police would also continue to work with the Malaysian Armed Forces, uniformed bodies and non-governmental organisations to further protect state security.

“Apart from the security agencies, the four local authorities (PBT) also play a major role in maintaining public safety for Greater Johor Bahru.

“Under the Smart City Initiative, every closed circuit camera (CCTV) installed in the Greater Johor Bahru area is and will be connected to a command centre that will monitor the entire city including the popular spots,” he said in his Facebook post yesterday.

Onn Hafiz said the command centre would be connected directly to the police line and artificial intelligence (AI) technology would be used for face and car recognition to facilitate investigation and complaints, in an effort to further reduce crime cases.

He said the high level of security would provide a conducive environment for investors and tourists.

“All these will help improve the state’s financial situation in the long term for the benefit of the people of Johor,“ he said.-Bernama