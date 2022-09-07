Security guard fined RM21,000 over offensive posts against Johor Sultan

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard was fined RM21,000 in default 18 months jail by the Sessions Court here today for making and sending offensive communications against the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak handed down the sentence on Mohd Hairol Ahmad, 41, after he pleaded guilty to all the three charges he faced.

Mohd Hairol admitted to making and starting the transmission of malicious communications with the intention of hurting others through the Facebook application using the profile name ‘Mohammad Khairolmanshur’ between 10.51 am to 11.01 am on Aug 24.

The three offensive posts by him were read at the Office of the Cyber ​​and Multimedia Crime Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters at Menara KPJ here, at 6.13 pm on the same day.

All the charges were framed under Section 233(1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable according to Section 233(3) of the same act which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum imprisonment of one year or both and can be fined RM1,000 for each day the offences continued after conviction.

Earlier, the accused, who was not represented, during mitigation pleaded with the court to impose a lenient sentence saying he regretted the act.

“Your Honour, please forgive me, I acted emotional and stupid while at home to upload an offensive status without realising the impact and how serious it was.

“I am the main breadwinner of the family and I myself be will taking my mother to the hospital to undergo gallbladder surgery this Friday,“ he said, sobbing.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Azizah Aling suggested imprisonment and a heavy fine because the offences committed by the accused were serious and to serve as a warning to the public.-Bernama