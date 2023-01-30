Security guard held over death of man at mosque

KOTA BHARU: A security guard has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at the Tok Guru Pulau Melaka mosque here last night.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the man had gone to the mosque for prayers and at about 6.30 pm he went berserk and got into a scuffle with the mosque’s security guard.

“The man was apprehended with the help of students from Maahad Tok Guru.

“Police arrived at about 7 pm and found the man lying on the ground. The medical officer at the scene confirmed that the man had died,“ he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki said police then arrested the guard.

“A total of 12 witnesses, including Maahad students, warden and cook, have been taken to the Kota Bharu district police headquarters to help in investigations under Section 304 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Muhamad Zaki said the man’s mother lodged a report on Saturday after he ran amok at her home in Pasir Puteh and injured his grandmother.

“The man then left the house and did not return,” he said. -Bernama