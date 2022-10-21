Security guard nabbed for allegedly abusing adopted son

KUALA LUMPUR: A four-year-old boy has been saved from abuse following the arrest of his adoptive father in Ampang near here yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the 30-year-old suspect’s younger brother-in-law had reported to police about the abuse case at the Seri Mutiara Apartment on Wednesday.

“The complainant claimed to have seen the suspect, a security guard, hitting the victim,” he said in a statement today.

He said the boy suffered injuries to his body, legs and private parts.

An unidentified individual had placed the boy under the care of the couple when he was five months old.

The suspect has been remanded until Oct 25 for investigation under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001, he added.-Bernama