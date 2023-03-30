Security measures in EssZone won’t be relaxed despite current calm situation

KOTA KINABALU: Security measures in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (EssZone) will not be relaxed even though the area is now safe and calm, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix).

He said the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) personnel will not be complacent and will not compromise nor be lax in looking after national security.

“The authorities will continue to redouble their efforts so that we are always prepared regardless of the situation. Thank God for the current calm and under-control situation.

“The coastal area of the East Coast in Sabah is exposed to various threats, not only at the border but also issues involving several demands from certain parties, that always cause problems and threaten the well-being and security in Sabah,” he said.

He told reporters this after witnessing the handing-over of duty by Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah, who has retired, to his deputy Datuk Jauteh Dikun, as acting Police Commissioner, at the Sabah Contingent Police Headquarters in Kepayan, here, today.

Acryl Sani said the addition of two more battalions of the General Operations Force (GOF) in Sabah as announced recently was also one of the security measures at the country’s border that took into account the infrastructure and economic development of a neighbouring country that would have an impact on Sabah.

He added that the strength of the Marine Police Force will also be enhanced to ensure that threats from the sea will be dealt with properly.

On the handing-over ceremony, Acryl Sani said the official appointments for the position of Sabah Police Commissioner and other posts, including officers in the ESScom, will be announced after holding a meeting with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

EssZone, located in the Eastern Sabah area, was announced on March 25, 2013 and ESSCom, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary on April 1, is the agency responsible for maintaining security in the area.

The two important security entities were set up to increase the level of security in Eastern Sabah, especially after the invasion of the Sulu terrorists in Kampung Tanduo, Lahad Datu in February 2013, which saw 10 national security personnel killed and 68 terrorists shot dead. -Bernama