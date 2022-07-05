SEDC crucial to Sarawak’s R&D on renewable energy: Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) will become a crucial arm for the state government in developing more research and development on renewable energy, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix).

He said this would be in line with the state’s agenda towards promoting green energy by 2030.

“Our journey towards 2030 is very clear and our agenda is by 2030, there will be a developed Sarawak with a high income economy. We have to do a lot of research in terms of producing renewable energy.

“Sarawak is very fortunate as we can produce a lot of hydrogen since we have several water dams. This can be an environmental-friendly source of energy. I have requested SEDC to play its roles to make use of this,” he said when speaking at SEDC’s 50th Anniversary Dinner here, today.

At the dinner, SEDC unveiled its new logo which signified the way forward to forge ahead its corporate business and social endeavours.-Bernama