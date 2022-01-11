Sedim rapids among areas at risk of debris flooding, assembly told

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah State Legislative Assembly was told today that the Sedim rapids in Kulim are among the locations identified as being at risk of debris floods, such as the ones that occurred in Gunung Jerai, Yan and Kampung Iboi, Baling.

In this regard, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state government was paying attention to the issue considering the current unpredictable weather changes.

“There are several locations that need to be observed, especially Sedim rapids that pass through some villages,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi (Independent-Alor Mengkudu).

Muhammad Sanusi said another location at risk of the disaster was Lata Bukit Hijau in Baling but it was not too close to the residential area.

Replying to a supplementary question from Abd Nasir Idris (PAS-Bayu), the Menteri Besar said that the Baling District Office had held a briefing on Oct 27 on the debris flood incident that occurred in Kampung Iboi.

“There is no study that shows that the debris floods in Baling were caused by the Musang King (durian) farm...I hope this briefing can make the residents understand that all the allegations about the Musang King (project) were just to hide the facts and true nature of the incident,“ he said.

The work to deepen the Sungai Kupang, Baling which became shallow due to the floods is currently being carried out by the appointed contractor, he added,

Muhammad Sanusi said the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) was conducting a geophysical study at Sekolah Kebangsaan Iboi to identify potential underground water sources.-Bernama