Sediments, low-lying areas among the causes of flood in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Soil sedimentation and low-lying areas located below river level are among the causes of floods in several parts of the federal capital after two hours of heavy rain this morning.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Socio-Economic Development executive director Datuk Anwar Mohd Zain said stagnated water receded within 30 minutes and areas located below the level of the overflowing rivers were Jalan Rahmat, Jalan Ipoh Batu Tiga, Jalan Segambut and Jalan Ampang.

“Soil deposits on the side of the drain from a nearby development project caused water flow to be sluggish and blocked, namely along Jalan Dutamas Dua, Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar exit leading to Jalan Kuching.

“However, DBKL with the help of Alam Flora managed to clear the area and also immediately sent 10 water pumps to flooded areas with sandbags as an interim measure,” he said at a press conference here today.

Anwar said the stagnated water did not cause damage to properties and there were no serious traffic congestions.

He also explained that a video of a flash flood in Jalan Travers that went viral on social media was an old incident and advised the public to always be careful and check the information from reliable sources.-Bernama